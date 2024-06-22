Lauren Hawkins - Traffic Specialist/ Reporter

Lauren Hawkins is a news and traffic reporter who joined the WBRZ team in March of 2022.

She also created a fitness segment here at WBRZ called 'Get 2 Moving,' where she shows viewers all the ways they can become and stay active around the community. Lauren says that it is very important to incorporate healthy living into a person's every day routine.

She was born and raised in Ponchatoula, Louisiana. She attended Southeastern Louisiana University and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Broadcast Journalism. She is the former Multimedia Journalist/ News Anchor for Northshore News at the Southeastern Channel and has been awarded “Best of the South: Best TV News Reporter in the South” and was a finalist for the Mark of Excellence Award, given by the Society of Professional Journalists. She has also recently been recognized as the "Best Television News Reporter" in the south by the Southeastern Channel.

“I’ve always been drawn to this career because of the community engagement aspect. I’m always looking to help and listen. This profession works well with my personality- I never meet a stranger! I’ve always said that I wanted to do this since I can remember.”

When Lauren isn’t working, she says she enjoys being near the water and sweating off the day whether that be running, playing soccer with her son or just anything that involves physical activity.

“Good times with friends, family and especially my beautiful son, are what I love most!”

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LaurenHTv/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/laurenhawkinswbrz2/