71°
Latest Weather Blog
Catholic rises to occasion, hands Central first loss of season
BATON ROUGE - In a battle of heavyweights, the Catholic High School football team handled undefeated Central Friday night.
Catholic jumped out to a 21-7 lead at the half, and cruised in the second half to a 35-17 win.
The Bears are now 5-1 this season and 2-0 in District 4-5A.
Trending News
Central is now 6-1 this fall. The Wildcats are 1-1 in district play.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Dad questioning why deputy still has job after accidentally using stun gun...
-
One dead, one injured after early-morning crash on Greenwell Springs Road in...
-
Squatters staying at city properties, leaving trash for neighbors
-
Louisiana Law Enforcement officers who fell in line of duty in 2023...
-
Wanted BR man involved in standoff ends up in hospital with self-inflicted...