95°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Late night event at Gus Young Park promoted mental well-being through basketball

3 days 2 hours 1 minute ago Friday, June 28 2024 Jun 28, 2024 June 28, 2024 4:02 PM June 28, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Mayor-President's Summer of Hope initiative to help solve youth crime continued over the weekend with Friday's "Late Night Hype" celebration at Gus Young Park.

The celebration featured an after-hours basketball tournament, free food and a variety of other activities meant to promote mental well-being.

Organizers for the event, including BREC, Health Place Church and Empower225, said they want to inspire positive behavior for young people in the neighborhood around Gus Young.

"So what it essentially is is an opportunity in the late night hours to be able to cultivate this community, just as we all say we want to," Jacquise Terry, a campus pastor at the Healing Place Church Dream Center, said.

Trending News

Two other Summer of Hope events — "Peace Behind the Hood" in Tams Drive Park, and "Heal the Block" at Kerr Warren Park — also happened over the weekend on Saturday.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days