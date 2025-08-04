Late Louisiana teacher's daughter accused of defrauding more than $269K in retirement benefits

BATON ROUGE — The daughter of a late Louisiana teacher was arrested by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation after allegedly receiving more than $269,000 in retirement benefits.

LBI said that 49-year-old Ila Jacobs claimed retirement benefits from her mother, who died in 2011, for nearly 15 years.

Starting in December 2011, Ila Jacobs allegedly claimed benefits in the name of her mother, Loretta Jacobs, a member of the Teachers' Retirement System of Louisiana who died the same month. The younger Jacobs, who lives in Pensacola, Florida, is accused of defrauding the retirement system until April 2024.

Jacobs was arrested on July 28 by authorities in Pensacola before being extradited to Louisiana on July 31. She was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of government benefits fraud.

"If you are illegally receiving government benefits and taking advantage of the system here in Louisiana, even if you live in a completely different state like this woman, we will find you and bring you back for Louisiana justice," Attorney General Liz Murrill said.