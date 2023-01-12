Late Gov. Edwin Edwards memorialized this weekend: See coverage here

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's only four-term governor will be memorialized in events throughout the weekend at both the New State Capitol and Old State Capitol.

Scroll to the bottom of this article to watch WBRZ coverage.

Gov. Edwin Edwards died earlier this week. Edwards was nearing his 94th birthday when he died Monday.

A visitation was held Saturday at the Louisiana State Capitol Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Edwards body lied in state there as people paid their respects.

At noon Sunday, the body of Gov. Edwards will be carried on a horse-drawn funeral cortege from the State Capitol, down 4th Street to North Boulevard to the Old State Capitol where a private, in-person funeral service will be held. Hundreds of Edwards' family, friends and politicos are expected.

The family made a late decision Saturday to close the funeral to television cameras, keeping it a private, intimate event. The funeral will not be televised, the Edwards family said. Watch WBRZ News 2 at 5:30 and 10:00 Sunday for coverage of the funeral procession between the capitol buildings.

Watch WBRZ coverage below of Edwards' life, legacy and conflicts

See the memorial service at the State Capitol Saturday as Edwards lies in state

Video obituary of Edwin Edwards' life

Those closest to him at Edwards' bedside for his final moments

In the hours after his death, officials and lawmakers reflected on Edwards' legacy

In remembering Edwards, close confidants remember the bizarre moments, relationships he created

Edwards helped push Livingston Parish to discover science phenomenons