Last-minute early voters form long lines at EBR polls for final day of early voting

BATON ROUGE - As early voting nears its end, record-breaking numbers of Louisiana's citizens have already cast their votes, and based on the length of lines outside some of Baton Rouge's poll sites, thousands more are eager to add their voice to the 2020 Election on the state's last day of early voting.

With 15 minutes until the polls open for the last day of early voting. Here is what the line looks like at the Louisiana State Archives beginning from the back. It started around 6 a.m. now it’s wrapped around the building. Remember polls close at 7 p.m. #GeauxVote @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/MvCOAkMV4u — Nadeen Abusada (@NadeenAbusada) October 27, 2020

A total of 860,000 ballots were cast in Louisiana as of Tuesday morning, a significant increase in comparison with the number of early votes cast in the 2016 election.

Tuesday evening marks the end of the early voting period and residents of East Baton Rouge Parish who want to make it to the polls before 7 p.m., can cast their last-minute ballots at one of the locations listed below.

-City Hall - 222 St. Louis Street, Room 607, Baton Rouge

-State Archives Building - 3851 Essen Lane, Baton Rouge

-Forest Community Park - 13900 S. Harrell's Ferry Road, Baton Rouge

-Baker Motor Vehicle Building - 2250 Main Street, Baker

-Central Branch Library - 11260 Joor Road, Central

Citizens who vote should bring either a photo ID, a United States military identification card that contains their name and picture, or a free Louisiana special identification card obtained from the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles.

Those who vote are encouraged to wear masks, though masks at polling locations are technically optional.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 3, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information about elections and voting, contact the Elections Division at 800.883.2805 or elections@sos.la.gov.