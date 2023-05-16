Last Livingston Parish library open on Sundays forced to close on weekend due to staffing shortages

DENHAM SPRINGS - The Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library location will be closed on Sundays until further notice.

This was the only location open on Sundays in the parish. A note on the door apologizes for the inconvenience and says the library must be closed on Sundays to provide proper staffing the other five days of the week.

Residents are concerned what this will mean for low-income families who rely on the library for internet access.

Dustin Graves went to the main branch to print out a few items. Like many, Graves comes to the library to access a computer. He says he has to work Monday through Saturday, so Sundays usually work out best for him.

“It’s for the good of the community to have the Livingston Parish Library. I’m not sure if it’s money or what it is they’re not wanting to keep it open for, but hopefully they’ll be able to figure it out,” Graves said.

The announcement comes two months after the director and assistant director abruptly quit. Michelle Parrish was named the interim director.