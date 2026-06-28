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Rise UP Mental Health Sanctuary, Inc. launches mentorship initiative

3 hours 42 minutes 23 seconds ago Sunday, June 28 2026 Jun 28, 2026 June 28, 2026 5:00 PM June 28, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Rise UP Mental Health Sanctuary, Inc. and Trey's Legacy Education Fund held the inaugural Mentorship Meet-and-Greet Luncheon on Sunday at the Main Library at Goodwood.

The event built upon Trey's Legacy scholarship program, which gives recipients and college volunteers the opportunity to participate in mentorship and support services designed to assist them throughout their educational journey.

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"The goal is to connect students with dedicated mentors who can provide guidance, encouragement, and accountability throughout the year," said Paulette Porter LaBostrie, Founder and Chair of Rise UP Mental Health Sanctuary, Inc.

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