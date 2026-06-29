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Firefighters working to extricate person from wrecked vehicle on Bluebonnet Boulevard

4 hours 30 minutes 17 seconds ago Sunday, June 28 2026 Jun 28, 2026 June 28, 2026 10:23 PM June 28, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GEORGE - First responders are working to pull a person out of a wrecked vehicle along Bluebonnet Boulevard, the St. George Fire Department said Sunday evening. 

The fire department posted shortly before 9:30 p.m. that firefighters were on the scene of a crash involving an extrication in front of Brew-Bacher’s Grill. 

Fire officials said the road is closed.

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No additional information was immediately available. 

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