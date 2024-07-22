Largest Restaurant Week ever starts today in the capital region; view menus here

BATON ROUGE - Dig Baton Rouge's summer Restaurant Week is taking place Monday through Friday.

This year's event is the largest in history with over 50 restaurants participating.

Restaurants will have prix-fixe menus for a set price. Most menus include a starter, entree, and dessert.

"This week is always something we all look forward to as restaurant operators and owners," said Stephen Hightower with City Group Hospitality. "It's really a celebration of Baton Rouge cuisine all over our city. We've got over 58 restaurants from St. Francisville to Denham Springs.

"It allows everybody to get out to eat this week, which is the key: we need everybody to get out to eat this week and try these unbelievable menus from fast casual to fine dining."

For a full list of participating restaurants and menus