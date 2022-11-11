Large pothole partially blocking Basin Bridge, gumming up traffic on I-10 East

WHISKEY BAY - A pothole forced police to close off an eastbound lane on the Basin Bridge, causing major delays for drivers on I-10 heading into Baton Rouge.

Louisiana State Police said the right, eastbound lane on the bridge near Whiskey Bay was closed off after DOTD workers found the hole. Crews were working on emergency repairs as of around noon.

This is a developing story.