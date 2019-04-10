Latest Weather Blog
Large police presence spotted along Highland Road in Old South Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - A number of police officers have taped off what appears to be a large crime scene on a stretch of Highland Road between downtown Baton Rouge and LSU.
Police first started setting up crime scene tape around 2 p.m. around the busy roadway's intersection with E. Johnson Street. A BRPD spokesperson could not confirm what officers were investigating, though cops were seen blocking off a portion of the street with red and yellow crime scene tape.
At least nine police vehicles were seen blocking off the northbound lane of Highland Road as of 2:30 p.m.
HAPPENING NOW: Heavy police presence on Highland Road near E Johnson Street. One lane of traffic is being blocked by crime scene tape, unknown at this time what happened. Updates to come soon. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/a6JQQNEJQA— Trey Couvillion (@treycouvtv) April 10, 2019
This is a developing story.
