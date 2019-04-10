84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Large police presence spotted along Highland Road in Old South Baton Rouge

2 hours 34 minutes 4 seconds ago Wednesday, April 10 2019 Apr 10, 2019 April 10, 2019 2:36 PM April 10, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A number of police officers have taped off what appears to be a large crime scene on a stretch of Highland Road between downtown Baton Rouge and LSU.

Police first started setting up crime scene tape around 2 p.m. around the busy roadway's intersection with E. Johnson Street. A BRPD spokesperson could not confirm what officers were investigating, though cops were seen blocking off a portion of the street with red and yellow crime scene tape.

At least nine police vehicles were seen blocking off the northbound lane of Highland Road as of 2:30 p.m.

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days