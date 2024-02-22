60°
Latest Weather Blog
Large emergency response blocking Perkins Road near Broussard Street after fire
BATON ROUGE - A large emergency response due to a fire is blocking Perkins Road near Broussard Street.
According to officials at the scene, the fire is under control and there are no injuries. Officials are working to determine a cause.
Trending News
No other information is available at this time. This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tiger fans storm the court after upset win against No. 17 Kentucky
-
Ascension Parish student heading to national welding competition
-
Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy says he is against sending national guard troops...
-
In response to deadly car jacking, Louisiana lawmaker proposes bill increasing penalties
-
Crews on Amite River clearing decades of debris