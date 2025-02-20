Latest Weather Blog
LaPlace man arrested for allegedly shooting brother during argument about family issues
LAPLACE - A man was arrested after he allegedly shot his older brother during an argument, stole a car to flee and attempted to dispose of the gun he used.
Deputies with the St. John the Baptist Sheriff's Office were called to a hospital Tuesday night in response to a man with a gunshot wound. The victim said his brother, 37-year-old Glenn Irvin, shot him during an argument about family issues.
After the shooting, Irvin reportedly fled from the home. He was arrested Wednesday morning after he allegedly stole a car a woman left running to warm up before she left. He was pulled over at a nearby gas station when the car was reported stolen and was arrested.
Irvin was booked for second-degree battery, theft of a motor vehicle and obstruction of justice. Deputies recovered a gun on the side of the road Wednesday morning they believe to be the one used in the shooting.
