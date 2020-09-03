Lane Regional Medical Center spreading cheer amid halls during pandemic

ZACHARY – Lane Regional Medical Center has been keeping its suburban hospital on an even keel amid the onslaught of patients during the summer spike in coronavirus cases.

Businesses around the hospital have donated items for staff, the hospital said. Already, nearly $800 in gift cards have been given out.

In August, nurses were given cookies; lotions, shampoo, and other products were given out about two weeks ago and a “candy cart” rolls around the hospital spreading good cheer and treats.

Among some of the snacks given out were World’s Finest Chocolate and popcorn.

Staff are treated to coffee and in September, the hospital handed out more gift cards and wireless earphones.

Recently, new sets of scrubs were donated to the hospital to pass out to staff.