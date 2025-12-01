56°
WATCH LIVE: Lane Kiffin holds first press conference as LSU head football coach
BATON ROUGE — Lane Kiffin will address Tiger Nation for the first time as the LSU head football coach on Monday afternoon.
Kiffin's introductory press conference will be at 3:30 p.m.
The Tigers' new head coach landed in Baton Rouge on Sunday evening after a dramatic exit from Oxford, Miss., where he led the Ole Miss Rebels to an 11-1 regular season finish in 2025.
