WATCH LIVE: Lane Kiffin holds first press conference as LSU head football coach

BATON ROUGE — Lane Kiffin will address Tiger Nation for the first time as the LSU head football coach on Monday afternoon.

Kiffin's introductory press conference will be at 3:30 p.m.

WATCH IT LIVE HERE:

The Tigers' new head coach landed in Baton Rouge on Sunday evening after a dramatic exit from Oxford, Miss., where he led the Ole Miss Rebels to an 11-1 regular season finish in 2025.