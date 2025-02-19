39°
Landry lays out budget that he says will be $1 billion less than previous spending plan

Wednesday, February 19 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Gov. Jeff Landry on Wednesday laid out his spending plan for the next fiscal year, saying it would decrease the size of Louisiana's state government by $1 billion.

His announcement, included in a press release, was short on specifics but said Louisiana would save $11 million in the Department of Health, $2.3 million in the Division of Administration and more than $1 million in the Department of Energy and Natural Resources.

He did not say which programs would either be dropped or see services reduced.

"This budget was built on the goal of flat funding for this fiscal year when compared to the last year and continues to the trend of decreasing the overall amount of money that we spend," he said in a videotaped press release.

He said new revenue would be used on non-recurring expenses including lowering personal income tax rates or investing in roads, bridges or other infrastructure.

Landry will formally present his budget to lawmakers Thursday.

