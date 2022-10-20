68°
Laine Hardy breaks deal with Disney Music Group following April spying arrest

By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Following an April arrest in which he was accused of illegally intercepting communications, Louisiana country artist Laine Hardy announced Wednesday he would be breaking his deal with Disney Music Group. 

In an Instagram post on Wednesday evening, Hardy said he was grateful for the support and guidance the group had provided him. He said he was planning to take his career in a "new direction."

In April, Hardy surrendered to police after a warrant was issued for his arrest on allegations that he bugged his ex-girlfriend's LSU dorm. He spent hours in jail and was released on bond the same day. 

