58°
Latest Weather Blog
Laine Hardy advances to American Idol's finale, parade and free concert to be held Tuesday
LIVINGSTON – Livingston Parish native Laine Hardy is advancing to next week's finale as part of American Idol's top 3.
American Idol aired on WBRZ at 7 p.m. Sunday.
Ahead of the final episode, Hardy has returned to Louisiana for some fun festivities. Things kick off with a meeting Tuesday morning with Gov. John Bel Edwards in Baton Rouge.
Later in the day, there will be a parade and concert in Livingston Parish. The parade will start at 5:15 p.m. on S. Frost Road and end at the Livingston Parish Fairgrounds, where the concert is set to take place. The concert is free and open to the public.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
High water blocking more than a dozen Ascension roadways
-
'American Idol' finalist Laine Hardy talks competition, Louisiana homecoming
-
Sounday Journal: Celebrating Pete Boudreaux
-
Police investigating deadly shooting on Convention St.
-
Multiple agents called to assist in suspect search following chase