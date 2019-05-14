58°
Laine Hardy advances to American Idol's finale, parade and free concert to be held Tuesday

By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON – Livingston Parish native Laine Hardy is advancing to next week's finale as part of American Idol's top 3.

American Idol aired on WBRZ at 7 p.m. Sunday.

Ahead of the final episode, Hardy has returned to Louisiana for some fun festivities. Things kick off with a meeting Tuesday morning with Gov. John Bel Edwards in Baton Rouge. 

Later in the day, there will be a parade and concert in Livingston Parish. The parade will start at 5:15 p.m. on S. Frost Road and end at the Livingston Parish Fairgrounds, where the concert is set to take place. The concert is free and open to the public. 

