Lafourche Parish President named head of newly created Office of Louisiana Highway Construction

BATON ROUGE — Gov. Jeff Landry named Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson III as the executive director of the newly created Office of Louisiana Highway Construction on Wednesday.

The office was created when Landry signed Act No. 389 from the 2025 legislative session and is tasked with "privatizing functions, as well as re-imagining transportation project delivery."

"Working together with Secretary Ledet and the entire DOTD team, I am confident that the days of a more efficient transportation department are on the horizon," Landry said.

Chaisson says his new role will help create a more modern and efficient DOTD.

Chaisson took office as the ninth Lafourche Parish President in 2020 and was recently reelected after running unopposed. He previously served as the Public Works Director for the City of Thibodaux and as the Parish Administrator for Lafourche Parish Government, where he led the parish restoration efforts in the aftermath of the BP Oil Spill.

According to WWL, Chaisson is stepping down from his role as Parish President, effective Aug. 1.