Lafourche Parish man arrested for internet sex crimes made himself look younger in videos
HAMMOND - Investigators arrested a man for internet crimes against children when he sent explicit videos to who he believed was a child and expected the same in return.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office arrested John "Buster" Gisclair, 57, of Raceland for one count each of indecent behavior with juveniles and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.
Deputies said in late November 2024, Gisclair began messaging who he believed to be a child but was an undercover investigator.
Gisclair used filters on explicit pictures and videos of himself to make himself appear younger when he sent them to the undercover agent. He then allegedly requested the "child" to send similar explicit content.
Gisclair was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail.
