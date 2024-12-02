Lafourche Parish armed robbery suspect arrested in St. Gabriel

ST. GABRIEL — A man wanted for armed robbery in Lafourche Parish was arrested by St. Gabriel Police on Monday.

Clyde Leroy Hodge was arrested after police received an alert on cameras indicating a vehicle driven by Hodge had entered the city.

Officers arrested Hodge after he was found hiding behind an 18-wheeler off Geigy Access Road, police said.