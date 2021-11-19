Lady Tigers get a road victory over UL-Lafayette

The LSU women's basketball team bounces back after their loss to Florida Gulf Coast. LSU gets a road victory over the ULL Ragin' Cajuns 70-41.

“It’s a win against an in-state school and you all know we’ve got some wonderful schools in this state,” said Head Coach Kim Mulkey. “Everybody likes to take a shot at you when you play on a home court, so I get nervous when we don’t play at home against an in-state school,” Mulkey said.

Three Lady Tigers scored in double figures, guards Ryan Payne with 11 points, Alexis Morris with 10 points, and forward Awa Trasi who had a team high 17 points. LSU held the Ragin' Cajuns to only 26.9 percent shooting, and forced 26 turnovers.

LSU also out rebounded ULL 52-29. Newby Autumn led the Lady Tigers on the boards with 12. LSU made their run in the second quarter outscoring ULL 20-4.

“I thought Ryann was good and I thought Awa was good. I thought Autumn was good on the boards. So we’re a kind of team that it’s going to be hard to do a scouting report on us because I doubt either one of those kids (Ryann and Awa) will be on the scouting report as one of your offensive players for LSU, but they did their job tonight,” said Mulkey.

The Lady Tigers will be back in the PMAC on Tuesday to face Tulane.