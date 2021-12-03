57°
Lady Tigers beat 14th ranked Iowa State 69-60

Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

The LSU women's basketball team got their best win of the season, as they upset 14th ranked and previously undefeated Iowa State. 

The Lady Tigers improve to 6-1 on the season, winning their last 5 games. LSU won all three quarters lead by guards Alexis Morris with 25 points, and Khayla Pointer with 20.

LSU won both in the paint and beyond the arc as the Lady Tigers shot 7 for 10 from 3 point range, and outscored the Cyclones 34 to 20 in the paint. 

The Lady Tigers have a 10 day break before playing Texas Southern at home on Dec. 12. 

