LA Wallet now offering license renewal through the app

BATON ROUGE- LA Wallet is now offering free driver's license renewal on the app while all Louisiana Motor Vehicle offices are closed due to COVID-19.

The LA Wallet app is currently free of charge to Louisiana residents, however, prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the app was $5.99 and available on Apple and Android devices.

Users looking to renew their license will need to update their app to the latest version first.

The in-app renewals operate are similar to current online renewals, however, in addition to receiving physical credential by mail, users will receive an updated LA Wallet digital license/ID within 24 hours of renewal.

LA Wallet has an instructional video available on its website and can be viewed here. There is also additional helpful information that can be found by visiting LAWallet.com.