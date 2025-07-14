Latest Weather Blog
LA Wallet now accepted as physical ID substitute nationwide for next three years
BATON ROUGE — LA Wallet will now be accepted as a substitute for physical identification nationwide, state officials said Monday.
Gov. Jeff Landry and Office of Motor Vehicles Director Bryan Adams said that the Transportation and Security Administration has certified that LA Wallet complies with federal requirements.
This approval means that Louisiana residents can now present LA Wallet at TSA checkpoints, federal buildings and courthouses for the next three years. TSA will review LA Wallet in 2028 to ensure compliance, officials added.
“We are thrilled to see Louisiana utilizing innovative technology to allow for a more flexible and accessible TSA experience. Under Secretary Noem’s leadership and work with our state partners, we are enhancing the passenger experience at TSA,” TSA Deputy Administrator Adam Stahl said.
