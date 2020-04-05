La. virus cases at 12,496; 409 deaths

BATON ROUGE - The state releases updated number of COVID-19 patients in Louisiana at noon every day. Scroll to the data in the middle of the page. It is automatically updated at noon.

As of Saturday, there were 12,496 cases and 409 deaths. The governor said in a tweet, 200 ventilators were headed to Louisiana from the national stockpile. The governor spoke with the Vice President earlier in the day who said the equipment would be shipped to Louisiana.

On Friday, Louisiana's number of coronavirus cases totaled 10,297 with 370 deaths.

In East Baton Rouge the coroner's office is tracking specific death information for patients in EBR. Dr. William "Beau" Clark released his latest statement on the situation Friday (April 3) morning.

A spike in cases in EBR Saturday was because of a delay in test results, the mayor said in a Saturday statement: "A large increase of confirmed cases can be attributed to a logjam of lab results being reported to the Louisiana Department of Health."

"The more important indicator is hospital capacity, which we currently have 37% of beds available and 23% of ICU beds available in Louisiana Health District 2. The Louisiana Department of Health and our area hospitals are constantly expanding capacity to prepare for the coming days."

Specific, parish by parish data is available by navigating to the "By Parish" tab on the data feed in the middle of this story.

Earlier in the week, Governor John Bel Edwards indicated that the number of coronavirus-infected Louisiana residents was likely to spike because of a backlog of patient information from private labs that was just being reported to the Louisiana's Department of Health Thursday.

On Wednesday, Governor Edwards pointed to new data, saying that the state is still on the same trajectory as it was last week, possibly leading to a situation similar to that in Italy, though that could change if residents stick to social distancing guidelines.

Edwards also noted that numbers in the Orleans/Jefferson Parish area are "starting to flatten" though there is still progress to be made.

“We know that social distancing efforts work and will in fact flatten the curve. I am imploring all of our people to stay home, slow the spread and save lives," the governor said in a statement Saturday (April 4).

The numbers below only show the amount of patients hospitalized and do not indicate if those who are not in the care of doctors, and presumably self-isolating at home and away from people, have fully recovered. The state was pointed in its description of how to describe a recovered patient: "A person is considered recovered when it has been at least seven days after the onset of illness, AND at least three day after resolution of fever (without the use of fever-reducing medications) AND resolution or improvement in respiratory symptoms."

Our Lady of the Lake, Baton Rouge General and Ochsner are treating patients.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE BREAKING NEWS REPORTS

The below map is provided by the state and is updated at noon daily; Cases released by hospitals or local governments during the day are not reported in the map until the next reporting deadline.

The tabs at the bottom of the map can be used to navigate limited information about the patients, including age groups.

To combat the spread, the state issued a stay-at-home order beginning Monday, March 23 at 5 p.m. Many places where gatherings would happen: Bars, dine-in restaurants, gyms, theaters and other businesses were ordered closed earlier in the month. Click HERE for more information on the order to stay at home. The order is set to expire on April 30, unless extended.

Officials are hoping to reach a peak where the virus spread will not top the available healthcare resources in Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported the state's first positive case of the virus at an Orleans Parish hospital March 9. The Department of Health said the initial case was not travel-related and was "community acquired."

The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.

Click here for more information from the CDC and LDH