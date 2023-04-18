Latest Weather Blog
La. Senator calling for limit to high-speed police chases: 'Is it worth a life?'
PORT ALLEN - A Louisiana State Senator is calling for a new task force to be created to examine the limits on high-speed police chases after two high school students were killed in a car crash with a police officer.
Senate Concurrent Resolution 8, introduced by Senator Caleb Kleinpeter of Port Allen, would create an eight-member task forced designed to study and review police officer training and protocols necessary to increase safety for law enforcement and bystanders during police chases.
The resolution is being proposed in response to the deaths of Caroline Gill and Maggie Dunn, who died after they were hit by an Addis police officer chasing a vehicle theft suspect. Dunn's brother Liam was also seriously injured in the crash.
"No life is worth a stolen vehicle, especially when you know who's driving it," Kleinpeter said.
Trending News
SCR8 will be reviewed in the Senate Judiciary Committee B Tuesday at 10 a.m..
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Naming contest announced for Baton Rouge's new hockey team - Details here
-
DOTD begins National Work Zone Awareness Week with memorial in front of...
-
Woman convicted in cold case killing tried to claim her sentence was...
-
Police: Pregnant woman was gunned down in case of mistaken identity; sheriff's...
-
Zachary church destroyed after roof collapses; services temporarily moved to Baton Rouge
Sports Video
-
Naming contest announced for Baton Rouge's new hockey team - Details here
-
LSU excelling in multiple sports, competing for championships
-
LSU Gymnastics gets fourth place in NCAA Championship; Haleigh Bryant tied two...
-
LSU Gymnastics set to compete for national title
-
Mayor announces minor league hockey team coming to Baton Rouge