La. Senator Bill Cassidy says Donald Trump should bow out of presidential race

4 hours 29 minutes 59 seconds ago Monday, August 21 2023 Aug 21, 2023 August 21, 2023 11:45 AM August 21, 2023 in News
Source: The Advocate
By: Sarah Lawrence
Photo via The Advocate

Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy said Sunday that former President Donald Trump should bow out of the presidential race as polls show he will likely lose to President Joe Biden, according to The Advocate

Cassidy said on CNN Sunday that he thinks Biden should be ousted, as other Republican candidates stand a better chance against him than Trump, who is under four indictments. 

"He will lose to Joe Biden if you look at current polls," Cassidy said. 

Cassidy said the charges may be too steep for the American public to overlook. "I think Joe Biden needs to be replaced, but I don’t think Americans would vote for someone who’s been convicted, so I’m just very sorry about how all of this is playing out,” he said. 

