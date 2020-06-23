La. reports surge of more than 1,300 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, hospitalizations increase

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana reported 1,356 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the statewide total of known cases to 51,595. It marks the first time the state has reported more than 1,000 new cases in a single day since early April.

State officials say 95 percent of the new cases were contracted out in the community.

The current number of deaths statewide rose to 3,021 Tuesday, an increase of 17 from Monday. The daily number of patients hospitalized rose again, up to 646.

A total of 39,792 people have recovered from the virus according to data last updated by the state June 22.

On Friday, the state announced that it had identified and removed 1,666 duplicates and tests of out-of-state residents from its total.

The governor said the state will remain in the so-called phase 2 of reopening for at least 28 days and will not advance into phase 3. Phase 3 would have increased varying levels of gatherings and eased some business capacity rules.

You can find more details on the order here.

The state releases updated number of COVID-19 patients in Louisiana at noon every day. Scroll to the data in the middle of the page for details.

Specific, parish-by-parish data is available by navigating to the "By Parish" tab on the data feed in the middle of this story.

Cumulative case counts by parish, as of Tuesday (6/23):

Ascension: 1,044 cases / 58 deaths

Assumption: 334 cases / 14 deaths

East Baton Rouge: 4,514 cases / 265 deaths

East Feliciana: 273 cases / 33 deaths

Iberville: 674 cases / 43 deaths

Livingston: 751 cases / 36 deaths

Pointe Coupee: 225 cases / 27 deaths

St. James: 338 cases / 28 deaths

Tangipahoa: 1,163 cases / 42 deaths

West Baton Rouge: 232 cases / 30 deaths

West Feliciana: 241 cases / 14 deaths

Our Lady of the Lake, Baton Rouge General and Ochsner are treating patients.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE BREAKING NEWS REPORTS

The below map is provided by the state and is updated at noon daily; Cases released by hospitals or local governments during the day are not reported in the map until the next reporting deadline.

The tabs at the bottom of the map can be used to navigate limited information about the patients, including age groups.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported the state's first positive case of the virus at an Orleans Parish hospital March 9. The Department of Health said the initial case was not travel-related and was "community acquired."

The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.

Click here for more information from the CDC and LDH