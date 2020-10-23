Latest Weather Blog
La. reports 775 new virus cases Thursday; slightly fewer patients in hospitals, on ventilators
THURSDAY: The state reported another 775 cases for a total of 178,171. There were nine additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 5,593.
Hospitalizations fell to 598, and ventilator use dropped to 64.
WEDNESDAY: The state reported 744 new cases, a total of 177,399. There were 12 additional deaths for a total of 5,584.
Hospitalizations jumped to 608, and ventilator use rose to 68.
Another 3,490 people were said to have recovered over the past week.
TUESDAY: The state reported 685 new cases Tuesday, a statewide total of 176,681. There were six additional deaths for a total of 5,572.
Hospitals rose sharply to 586, and ventilator use rose to 62.
MONDAY: The state reported another 202 cases for a total of 175,982. There were 16 additional deaths, a total of 5,566 statewide.
Hospitalizations rose to 553, and ventilator use was up to 64.
WEEKEND: The state is reporting 1,125 this weekend for a statewide total of 175,781. There were 23 additional deaths for total of 5,550.
Hospitalizations fell to 550, and ventilator use remained at 60.
The below map is provided by the state and is updated at noon Sunday-Friday; Cases released by hospitals or local governments during the day are not reported in the map until the next reporting deadline.
The tabs at the bottom of the map can be used to navigate limited information about the patients, including age groups.
Cumulative case counts by parish, as of Thursday(10/22):
Ascension: 3,998 cases / 98 deaths
Assumption: 794 cases / 24 deaths
East Baton Rouge: 15,869 cases / 456 deaths
East Feliciana: 1,794 cases / 76 deaths
Iberville: 1,462 cases / 60 deaths
Livingston: 4,132 cases / 79 deaths
Pointe Coupee: 1,127 cases / 40 deaths
St. Helena: 433 cases / 4 death
St. James: 834 cases / 40 deaths
Tangipahoa: 4,936 cases / 122 deaths
West Baton Rouge: 955 cases / 42 deaths
West Feliciana: 740 cases / 25 deaths
The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.
