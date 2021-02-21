La. reports 430 new virus cases, 34 new deaths Friday

FRIDAY: The state is reporting 430 new cases, bringing the total to 422,287. There were 34 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 9,440.

Hospitalizations fell to 806, and ventilator use decreased slightly to 128.

The positivity rate for Friday's tests was about 3.27 percent.

THURSDAY: The state is reporting 832 new cases, bringing the total to 421,846. There were 15 new deaths, bringing the statewide toll to 9,406.

Hospitalizations fell to 823, and ventilator use increased to 128.

WEDNESDAY: The state is reporting 605 new cases, bringing the total to 421,018. There were 66 new deaths, bringing the statewide toll to 9,391.

Hospitalizations fell to 849, and ventilator use dropped to 126.

Another 16,161 people were said to have recovered in the past week.

The positivity rate for Wednesday's tests was about 2.64 percent.

TUESDAY: No new data reported Tuesday due to state holiday.

MONDAY: The state is reporting 507 new cases, bringing the total to 420,394. There were 33 additional deaths, bringing the statewide toll to 9,325.

Hospitalizations fell to 849, and ventilator use was down to 137.

The positivity rate for Monday's tests was about 6.17 percent.

WEEKEND: The state is reporting 1,312 new cases, bringing the total to 419,891. There were 16 additional deaths, increasing the statewide death toll to 9,292.

Hospitalizations fell 875 and ventilator use now at 142.

FRIDAY: The state is reporting 1,156 new cases, bringing the total to 418,585. There were 37 additional deaths, bringing the statewide toll to 9,276.

Hospitalizations fell to 1,001 and ventilator use was still at 151.

The positivity rate for Friday's tests was about 3.57 percent.

THURSDAY: The state is reporting 2,739 new cases, bringing the total to 417,415. There were 27 additional deaths, bringing the statewide toll to 9,239.

Hospitalizations fell to 1,052, and ventilator use remained at 151.

The positivity rate for Thursday's tests was about 5.38 percent.

WEDNESDAY: The state is reporting 337 new cases, bringing the total to 414,687. The state cited incomplete reporting data for new tests and cases as cause for the low count.

There were 50 additional deaths, bringing the toll to 9,212.

Hospitalizations fell to 1,076, and ventilator use was unchanged at 151.

The positivity rate on Wednesday's tests was about 3.00 percent.

TUESDAY: The state is reporting 1,321 new cases, bringing the total to 414,354. There were 20 additional deaths, bringing the statewide toll to 9,162.

Hospitalizations fell to 1,122, and ventilator use rose to 151.

The positivity rate for Tuesday's tests was about 3.97 percent.

The below map is provided by the state and is updated at noon Sunday-Friday; Cases released by hospitals or local governments during the day are not reported in the map until the next reporting deadline.

As of December 22, the state will begin to report vaccine information twice a week.

The tabs at the bottom of the map can be used to navigate limited information about the patients, including age groups.

Cumulative case counts by parish, as of Thursday (2/18):

Ascension: 10,812 cases / 144 deaths

Assumption: 2,069 cases / 33 deaths

East Baton Rouge: 34,823 cases / 721 deaths

East Feliciana: 2,936 cases / 104 deaths

Iberville: 3,390 cases / 91 deaths

Livingston: 12,036 cases / 177 deaths

Pointe Coupee: 2,325 cases / 69 deaths

St. Helena: 872 cases / 8 deaths

St. James: 1,817 cases / 49 deaths

Tangipahoa: 11,820 cases / 261 deaths

West Baton Rouge: 2,452 cases / 53 deaths

West Feliciana: 1,105 cases / 31 deaths

The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.

