83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

La. reporting back-to-back days of record-breaking COVID cases; watch governor's briefing here at 1 p.m.

2 hours 22 minutes 45 seconds ago Thursday, December 30 2021 Dec 30, 2021 December 30, 2021 11:10 AM December 30, 2021 in Coronavirus
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana broke its record for new coronavirus cases reported in a single day on Thursday, a record set just a day earlier. 

The Louisiana Department of Health reported another 12,467 cases on Thursday, eclipsing the 9,378 new cases reported on Wednesday. More than 100 people were admitted to hospitals statewide with the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the number of hospitalized COVID patients to 762.

Governor Edwards will hold a virtual news conference at 1 p.m. Thursday to discuss the spread of the Omicron variant in Louisiana and potential mitigation measures.

The briefing will air live on Channel 2 and stream on WBRZ+. Click here at 1 p.m. to watch it live.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days