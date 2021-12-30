La. reporting back-to-back days of record-breaking COVID cases; watch governor's briefing here at 1 p.m.

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana broke its record for new coronavirus cases reported in a single day on Thursday, a record set just a day earlier.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported another 12,467 cases on Thursday, eclipsing the 9,378 new cases reported on Wednesday. More than 100 people were admitted to hospitals statewide with the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the number of hospitalized COVID patients to 762.

Unfortunately, it appears that yesterday’s count is no longer a record for COVID cases in Louisiana … today’s report is being finalized and will go live in about 90 minutes. We’ll eclipse yesterday’s number of new cases.



Setting daily COVID records is not where we want to be. https://t.co/w3UTG7HguF — Christina Stephens (@CEStephens) December 30, 2021

Governor Edwards will hold a virtual news conference at 1 p.m. Thursday to discuss the spread of the Omicron variant in Louisiana and potential mitigation measures.

The briefing will air live on Channel 2 and stream on WBRZ+.