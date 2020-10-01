La. reporting 452 new cases statewide Wednesday, another 4,500 recovered

CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE BREAKING NEWS REPORTS

WEDNESDAY: The state is reporting 452 new cases Wednesday, a total of 166,033. There were 13 additional deaths for a total of 5,321.

Hospitalizations fell to 553, and ventilator use was down to 79. The state believes another 4,523 people recovered from the virus in the past week.

East Baton Rouge also reported its second straight week with a positivity rate below five percent, clearing the way for the parish to start reopening bars.

TUESDAY: The state is reporting 553 new cases for a total of 165,624. There were 10 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 5,308.

Hospitalizations rose to 578, and ventilator use fell to 80.

MONDAY: The state is reporting 236 new cases for a total of 165,091. There were 15 additional deaths for a total of 5,298 statewide.

Hospitalizations rose to 563, and ventilator use fell to 83.

WEEKEND: The state is reporting 920 new cases, a total of 164,851. There were 21 additional deaths for a total of 5,283 statewide.

Hospitalizations fell slightly to 557, and ventilator use fell to 85.

The below map is provided by the state and is updated at noon Sunday-Friday; Cases released by hospitals or local governments during the day are not reported in the map until the next reporting deadline.

The tabs at the bottom of the map can be used to navigate limited information about the patients, including age groups.

Cumulative case counts by parish, as of Wednesday (9/30):

Ascension: 3,784 cases / 98 deaths

Assumption: 764 cases / 24 deaths

East Baton Rouge: 15,192 cases / 442 deaths

East Feliciana: 1,742 cases / 72 deaths

Iberville: 1,417 cases / 58 deaths

Livingston: 3,810 cases / 76 deaths

Pointe Coupee: 1,061 cases / 40 deaths

St. Helena: 417 cases / 4 death

St. James: 813 cases / 40 deaths

Tangipahoa: 4,514 cases / 119 deaths

West Baton Rouge: 912 cases / 41 deaths

West Feliciana: 725 cases / 25 deaths

The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.

Click here for more information from the CDC and LDH