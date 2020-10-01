Latest Weather Blog
La. reporting 452 new cases statewide Wednesday, another 4,500 recovered
WEDNESDAY: The state is reporting 452 new cases Wednesday, a total of 166,033. There were 13 additional deaths for a total of 5,321.
Hospitalizations fell to 553, and ventilator use was down to 79. The state believes another 4,523 people recovered from the virus in the past week.
East Baton Rouge also reported its second straight week with a positivity rate below five percent, clearing the way for the parish to start reopening bars.
TUESDAY: The state is reporting 553 new cases for a total of 165,624. There were 10 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 5,308.
Hospitalizations rose to 578, and ventilator use fell to 80.
MONDAY: The state is reporting 236 new cases for a total of 165,091. There were 15 additional deaths for a total of 5,298 statewide.
Hospitalizations rose to 563, and ventilator use fell to 83.
WEEKEND: The state is reporting 920 new cases, a total of 164,851. There were 21 additional deaths for a total of 5,283 statewide.
Hospitalizations fell slightly to 557, and ventilator use fell to 85.
The below map is provided by the state and is updated at noon Sunday-Friday; Cases released by hospitals or local governments during the day are not reported in the map until the next reporting deadline.
The tabs at the bottom of the map can be used to navigate limited information about the patients, including age groups.
Cumulative case counts by parish, as of Wednesday (9/30):
Ascension: 3,784 cases / 98 deaths
Assumption: 764 cases / 24 deaths
East Baton Rouge: 15,192 cases / 442 deaths
East Feliciana: 1,742 cases / 72 deaths
Iberville: 1,417 cases / 58 deaths
Livingston: 3,810 cases / 76 deaths
Pointe Coupee: 1,061 cases / 40 deaths
St. Helena: 417 cases / 4 death
St. James: 813 cases / 40 deaths
Tangipahoa: 4,514 cases / 119 deaths
West Baton Rouge: 912 cases / 41 deaths
West Feliciana: 725 cases / 25 deaths
The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.
