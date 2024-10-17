56°
LA Highway 3115 at LA Highway 75 in St. Gabriel partially closed due to crash
ST. GABRIEL - Louisiana Highway 3115 at Louisiana Highway 75 is partially closed due to a crash, according to the St. Gabriel Police Department.
Images show a vehicle turned off the road into a ditch. Police advise people to detour.
No other information is available at this time.
