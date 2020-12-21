La healthcare facilities await Moderna's new vaccine as distribution begins Monday

Moderna, recently approved by U.S. federal health officials for emergency authorization, is being delivered to health care facilities across the nation, on Monday (Dec. 21).

Louisiana's healthcare facilities are included in those to receive the potentially life-saving vaccine.

The state's Department of Health says it's anticipating 79,500 doses of Moderna this week.

The drug, which has been deemed 94 percent effective, will be administered to willing individuals aged 18 and up in a two-dose process. The second dose is administered four weeks after the initial inoculation.

Experts say the vaccine's side effects are minor and may include fever, fatigue, and headache.

Dr. Jordan Whatley has been assisting in a Baton Rouge based research study involving Moderna's vaccination. He's studying 300 people who either received the vaccine or a placebo and noting their reactions, if any.

After observing the research participants, Dr. Whatley noted that the vaccine appeared to be quite effective. He said, "With the Moderna vaccine, I think it's a useful tool, as well as the Pfizer vaccine... to start developing herd immunity so that we don't have COVID-19 as a severe disease to deal with."

Dr. Whatley added that studies show Moderna's vaccine will be effective for up to three to six months.

Though Moderna's vaccine has the same COVID-fighting aim as Pfizer's, the two are different in a few ways. One of the major difference between the two vaccines is that Moderna's does not need to be stored in ultra cold freezers the way Pfizer's does.

This makes Moderna's more accessible to certain citizens.

WBRZ will continue to monitor the arrival of Moderna's vaccine to facilities across the state this week.