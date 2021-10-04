La. confirms another child dead from COVID; state reports 18 total pediatric deaths during pandemic

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana reported yet another child died from the coronavirus, marking the state's eighteenth child death tied to the virus since the start of the pandemic.

On Monday, state health officials confirmed a child between the ages of 12 and 17 died over the weekend. The state last reported a child no older than 4 years old died last week.

The Louisiana Department of Health says it's the ninth pediatric death reported in the state's fourth COVID surge, which began over the summer.

Read the full statement from the state below.

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health sadly confirms another death of a child during the fourth surge of COVID-19 in the state. The Louisiana Department of Health today reports 39 deaths from COVID, including this child.

The child was between the ages of 12 and 17. No further information will be released on this death.

This brings the total of pediatric deaths during this fourth surge to 9. In total, 18 children younger than 18 have died from COVID in Louisiana.

"Since mid-July, we have mourned the loss of a child to COVID nine times. They say it takes a village to raise a child, but that village also has the responsibility of protecting its children. Masks and vaccines are the protection we have available to us, and we all must do our part," said Dr. Joseph Kanter, State Health Officer and Medical Director.