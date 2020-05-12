81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

La. casinos will reopen next week with new rules in place

2 hours 22 minutes 44 seconds ago Tuesday, May 12 2020 May 12, 2020 May 12, 2020 12:38 PM May 12, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's casinos will not immediately reopen when the governor's current stay-at-home order expires this Friday.

The chairman of Louisiana's Gaming Control Board says they will remain closed until Monday, May 18. That is due largely to revised floor plans for gambling spaces needing to be approved.

When those locations reopen, they will be required to meet several social distancing and sanitization conditions. Those new conditions include limiting buildings to 25-percent capacity, checking visitors for fever and other symptoms before allowing them to enter, and offering face coverings to those entering the gaming area.

You can find the full list of requirements here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days