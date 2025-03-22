Latest Weather Blog
La. AG Murrill threatens legal action against Boosie for use of Caleb Wilson's name during event promotion
BATON ROUGE - After rapper Boosie Badazz said he planned to honor a Southern University student who died in a hazing incident with a scholarship using funds from Boosie Bash, Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill said his parents had no knowledge of Wilson's name being used as promotion and she intends to take legal action.
Murrill said Caleb Wilson's parents advised her that they had not given Boosie consent and knew nothing about their son's name and image being used to promote Boosie Bash, which is Boosie's hip-hop music festival at the Southern University mini-dome this weekend.
Additionally, Murrill said Wilson's parents "did not know the event was happening" and "have requested that his name, image, and any reference to a scholarship for him be removed from all promotional materials." Murrill said she intends to take legal action due to the misappropriation of Wilson's name an image for a for-profit event.
Murrill spoke with WBRZ, saying that the family's understanding was that Boosie wanted to contribute and start a scholarship fund at the school and wanted to put money into starting a scholarship more than a week ago and the discussion did not include the event.
Murrill also said Boosie connecting Wilson to the event was a "dramatic misrepresentation and misappropriation of Caleb's name and image to support a for-profit event without the consent of Caleb's parents."
"All of this apparently came together in a very short order, and I think the promoters saw an opportunity to promote the event on the backs of people who just suffered an unimaginable loss," Murrill said. "It is just disgusting, they owe the family an apology. If they wanted to do this, the first people they should have asked was the family. Nobody has made any effort to put money in the scholarship, Boosie hasn't even funded any of it."
Boosie sat down with WBRZ Friday to unveil the scholarship and said he worked with "[Wilson's] dad and all the people who made this work" to use funds from the Boosie Bash to fund the scholarship.
We reached out to Boosie's camp for a response to the statement released by the Ag’s Office today; they said they stand by the interview that they gave during 2une-in on Friday.
