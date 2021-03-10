KU parts with athletic director who hired Les Miles in wake of LSU report

Photo: KU Athletics

The University of Kansas has "mutually agreed" to part ways with Athletic Director Jeff Long just days after the school split with Les Miles in wake of the Title IX investigation at LSU.

Multiple outlets reported on the split Wednesday afternoon, just a day after it was revelead Miles was being paid a $1.9 million settlement to end his employment as head football coach. Long hired Miles back in 2018.

Jeff Long is out as Kansas’ athletic director, sources told @Stadium. On Monday, football coach Les Miles & KU “mutually agreed” to part ways. Long hired Miles in 2018 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) March 10, 2021

Long, who has an extensive career in college sports, was named the head of KU's athletics in August 2018.