Krispy Kreme, Zoe's Kitchen among restaurants offering Election Day specials

According to USA Today, those who brave the cold to cast their vote can reward themselves with a few Election Day specials from fast-casual eateries like Krispy Kreme and Zoë's Kitchen.

And of course, those who've already voted or who choose to abstain from voting can still partake in an array of November 3 specials.

Deals are listed below, but to ensure their availability in your area, check with your closest location before masking up and heading out.

Zoës Kitchen: Poll workers get a free meal Tuesday with proof of badge in-person.

Chili's: Through Election Day, get the Presidente Margarita for $5 and a free commemorative sticker while supplies last. Chili's also is hosting a contest. Learn more at www.chilis.com.

DoorDash: The on-demand delivery app will have free delivery on all orders with a $15 minimum placed on Election Day with promo code VOTE. For DashPass subscribers that already have zero delivery fees on orders over $12, DoorDash is providing 10% off orders with code DPVOTE. The codes should be entered at checkout.

Grubhub: The on-demand app will have more than 30 discounts in the Perks tab in the Grubhub or Seamless apps including for 7-Eleven, Burger King and California Pizza Kitchen.

Krispy Kreme: All guests get a free Original Glazed Doughnut and an "I Voted" sticker Tuesday, while supplies last.

McDonald's: Starting Tuesday and through Nov. 9, McDonald's is giving away its new pastry items with the purchase of a hot or iced coffee through its app. The offer in the app can be used once per day. The new McCafé Bakery lineup includes an apple fritter, blueberry muffin and cinnamon roll.

Red Lobster: Get free delivery Tuesday on Grubhub orders over $25.

account. New loyalty members receive half off a sandwich when they join.

Firehouse Subs: Loyalty members get double points Tuesday when they order a medium or large Hook & Ladder sub.

Jersey Mike’s Subs: Get $2 off any regular sub Monday through Nov. 6 with app orders and code SANDDAY2OFF.

Jimmy John’s: Freaky Fast Rewards members get 50% off any 8-inch sandwich Tuesday. The chain also has an ongoing deal through Nov. 8. Buy one 8-inch or 16-inch sandwich and get 50% off the lowest priced sandwich with code SAVEON2.

McAlister's Deli: Loyalty members will get a buy-one-get-one free sandwich reward in their app under My Rewards to use Tuesday through Nov. 17.

Sonic Drive-In: Get half-price cheeseburgers from 5 p.m. until restaurants close Tuesday as part of Sonic's weekly family night.

Subway: Through Wednesday, Subway MyWay Rewards members have an offer for buy-one-get-one free any footlong sub. Also for a limited time, get a free footlong when you purchase two in the app or on the website at participating locations. According to the website, the discount "shows in cart if a shop is participating.

Wendy's: Through Nov. 8, get a free Classic Chicken Sandwich with any purchase and an offer in its app. The sandwich usually costs $4.99.

Wienerschnitzel: Calling itself the largest hot dog chain in the world, Wienerschnitzel, invited fans "to enjoy National Sandwich Day with the best sandwich there is, the Hot Dog." The chain has coupons at www.wienerschnitzel.com/specials.