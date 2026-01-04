Krewe of Dville rolls through Donaldsonville

DONALDSONVILLE — The Krewe of Dville Mardi Gras Parade rolled through Donaldsonville on Sunday.

Residents enjoyed the parade as it made its way from Marchand Street to Mississippi Street.

"Anytime we can come back and give back to our community and be a part and our kids have fun ... it feels good...," said resident Devonta.

This year's Queen was the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office's own Captain LaTonya Sullivan-Prejean.

"I think the parade was really beautiful. We need more of this in the community. It really was a nice outcome," resident Herb Joseph said.

The parade also featured the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office motors unit, the Donaldsonville Fire Department and the G Smoove Steppas.

"I want to thank the mayor of the city of Donaldsonville, the locals, everyone for behaving so we can have more good things come to the city," Joseph said.

