82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Krewe of 10/31 Consortium hosts costume giveaway for underprivileged kids in Donaldsonville

2 hours 57 minutes 54 seconds ago Monday, October 21 2024 Oct 21, 2024 October 21, 2024 11:47 AM October 21, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DONALDSONVILLE — The Halloween Krewe 10/31 Consortium held its first costume giveaway in Donaldsonville over the weekend.

Kids were able to get costumes, balloon animals and everything else Halloween. The consortium focuses on helping kids whose parents may not be able to afford a costume or candy normally. 

"We want to help parents give their kids those core memories of a fun, safe, creative Halloween," co-founder Kelley Stein said.

Trending News

This week, 10/31 will be hosting their Fifolet festival starting Thursday with a pub crawl and a zombie costume contest. The event kicks off at 5 p.m. at the Origin Hotel and Passe Bar on Third Street. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days