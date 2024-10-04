Latest Weather Blog
As Halloween approaches, capital area announces events, trick-or-treat times
It’s Halloween in the capital area!
As All Hallow’s Eve approaches, parents must be familiar with trick-or-treat times across the different parishes that comprise the capital region. A list of these times is available below:
Tangipahoa Parish
- Town of Amite: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Rural Tangipahoa Parish: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
St. Mary Parish
- Parishwide: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
WBRZ will update this list as we receive more trick-or-treat time announcements.
Before trick-or-treaters go door to door, local events are happening all month long to get people in the mood for the holiday. Read more about them below!
Saturday, Oct. 5
- Children’s Hospital of New Orleans Trunk or Treat from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 9001 Summa Avenue in Baton Rouge.
Friday, Oct. 11
- BREC’s Swamp Haunted Hikes from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 8815 Oak Hills Parkway in Baton Rouge ($6 per person; geared toward younger children).
Friday, Oct. 18
- BREC’s Swamp Haunted Hikes from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 8815 Oak Hills Parkway in Baton Rouge ($6 per person; geared toward younger children).
Saturday, Oct. 19
- Halloween Marche in the Park from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at North Park in Denham Springs
Friday, Oct. 25
- BREC’s Swamp Haunted Hikes from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 8815 Oak Hills Parkway in Baton Rouge ($6 per person; geared toward younger children).
- Trunk or Treat from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 4811 Harding Boulevard in Baton Rouge
Saturday, Oct. 26
- Fifolet Halloween Parade starting at 4 p.m. in Downtown Baton Rouge.
- Boo Bash from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Village at Willow Grove in Baton Rouge.
Sunday, Oct. 27
- Haints, Haunts and Halloween from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at LSU’s Rural Life Museum ($6 admission for kids, $12 admission for 12+).
During weekends in October, the 13th Gate is also open to provide haunts and scares to those brave enough. More information can be found here.
