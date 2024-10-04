As Halloween approaches, capital area announces events, trick-or-treat times

It’s Halloween in the capital area!

As All Hallow’s Eve approaches, parents must be familiar with trick-or-treat times across the different parishes that comprise the capital region. A list of these times is available below:

Tangipahoa Parish

- Town of Amite: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

- Rural Tangipahoa Parish: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

St. Mary Parish

- Parishwide: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

WBRZ will update this list as we receive more trick-or-treat time announcements.

Before trick-or-treaters go door to door, local events are happening all month long to get people in the mood for the holiday. Read more about them below!

Saturday, Oct. 5

- Children’s Hospital of New Orleans Trunk or Treat from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 9001 Summa Avenue in Baton Rouge.

Friday, Oct. 11

- BREC’s Swamp Haunted Hikes from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 8815 Oak Hills Parkway in Baton Rouge ($6 per person; geared toward younger children).

Friday, Oct. 18

- BREC’s Swamp Haunted Hikes from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 8815 Oak Hills Parkway in Baton Rouge ($6 per person; geared toward younger children).

Saturday, Oct. 19

- Halloween Marche in the Park from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at North Park in Denham Springs

Friday, Oct. 25

- BREC’s Swamp Haunted Hikes from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 8815 Oak Hills Parkway in Baton Rouge ($6 per person; geared toward younger children).

- Trunk or Treat from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 4811 Harding Boulevard in Baton Rouge

Saturday, Oct. 26

- Fifolet Halloween Parade starting at 4 p.m. in Downtown Baton Rouge.

- Boo Bash from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Village at Willow Grove in Baton Rouge.

Sunday, Oct. 27

- Haints, Haunts and Halloween from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at LSU’s Rural Life Museum ($6 admission for kids, $12 admission for 12+).

During weekends in October, the 13th Gate is also open to provide haunts and scares to those brave enough. More information can be found here.