Korean manufacturing company expanding to America with Brusly facility opening next year
BRUSLY — South Korea-based manufacturing company SNT is investing $59.4 million to build its first U.S. consolidated manufacturing facility in West Baton Rouge Parish.
The facility will create 275 new direct jobs and 418 new indirect jobs with its construction.
SNT Motiv and SNT Energy's site in Brusly will create "a domestic supply chain for components used by U.S. defense, automotive, energy and process industries companies nationwide," Louisiana Economic Development said Thursday.
SNT will renovate the former Trinity Marine Products building in Brusly that has been vacant since 2015, and the facility will begin operations in spring 2026.
"We are delighted to welcome SNT to Louisiana's Capital Region," Baton Rouge Area Chamber President and CEO Lori Melancon said. "We look forward to continuing to support SNT Energy as they establish their first U.S. manufacturing facility in West Baton Rouge."
