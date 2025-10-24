Knock Knock Children's Museum hosts Halloween event

BATON ROUGE - Knock Knock Children's Museum is hosting its "Knock Knock! Boo's There?" event on Friday in Baton Rouge.

Families can enjoy pumpkin painting, trick-or-treating for knick-knacks, a cardboard corn maze, face painting and creating spooky treats in the Cauldron Cafe.

All of the Learning Zones will be open during the event to encourage learning through play like discovering the world of STEM in the Haunted Makers Mansion.

The event will be open from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.