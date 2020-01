Kiya Johnson helps lead LSU to third straight win

BATON ROUGE- LSU gymnastics won their third meet of the season on Friday against the Auburn Tigers 196.575 – 196.275.

Freshman Kiya Johnson won her second all-around title the Tigers with a career-high 39.600. Her defining moment was a 9.975 in the anchor spot on floor to secure the win.

https://t.co/12aVbpok6a

Up next LSU will head on the road to take on Florida at the O'Connel Center at 6:30 pm on Friday.