Kim Mulkey outfit adorned in lucky charms for season opener in Vegas

12 hours 10 minutes 53 seconds ago Monday, November 06 2023 Nov 6, 2023 November 06, 2023 5:40 PM November 06, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LAS VEGAS - LSU Women's Basketball head coach Kim Mulkey was dressed head-to-toe in sparkles and lucky charms for the Tigers season opener in Las Vegas. 

Mulkey's matching black blazer and pants had horse shoes, dice cards, a royal flush, triple sevens, and more good luck icons. 

The No. 1 Tigers play the No. 20 ranked Colorado Buffs at 6:30 p.m. 

