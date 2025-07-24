81°
Killian residents under boil advisory Thursday
KILLIAN - Residents on the Town of Killian's water system are under a boil advisory Thursday.
Town leaders said that crews are repairing a leak near Highway 22, which caused a system-wide boil advisory.
The notification was made just before 1 p.m. It's unclear when it will be resolved.
