Killian passed town budget months late during Monday meeting

KILLIAN - The Killian Board of Aldermen voted to approve the 2024-2025 budget in Killian on Monday. It was supposed to be passed in July, but there were disagreements on what the budget should look like and issues getting the quorum to vote.

The town's fiscal year runs from July to June. Sources told WBRZ that the meeting was called Monday because the absence of a budget for Killian was starting to limit town functions.

The budget that passed Monday included a new police car, a salary increase to hire two full-time police officers and funding for a tractor. The proposed budget expects the police to generate $50,000 in fines, but the Aldermen voted to decrease that to $30,000.

The board was split on how to spend roughly $125,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds. As previously reported, the town of Killian had problems with water quality and availability over the past year. Some wanted to use the money to improve water infrastructure.

"They want their water system fixed," Killian Alderwoman Kimberly Gill said.

Others did not.

"If we dedicated all the money to the water, the whole town is not going to benefit from it," Killian Mayor Ronald Sharp Sr. said.

The Police Department wanted more funding for public safety, noting that equipment upgrades are badly needed.

"We got one unit that's pursuit ready," Brent Milton with the Killian Police Department said.

The board voted to amend the budget and add the ARPA dollars, splitting the money between the police department and the general water budget. There were concerns regarding the decision.

"According to ARPA guidelines, the money must be allocated to a project. We're just going to say police protection? Water system?" Gill asked.

The board has not determined what projects will get that funding. To read the budget, click here.